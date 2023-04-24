Santino Marella talks about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction.

The former two-time Intercontinental Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Ignorance is Strength program, where he reveals that there are a lot of “well-respected” people who believe he is getting inducted at some point in the future.

I don’t know. There are a lot of well-respected people that are pretty confident I’m going in. I don’t know. I hope working for IMPACT doesn’t take away from that anymore. If it happens ten years from now, that would be cool.

Shifting subjects, Marella says he just got to wrestle for his four-year-old son for the first time ever, and hopes to be able to continue competing so that his younger kids will have some memories of him doing it.

My daughter is 27, but I also have a one-year-old and a four-year-old. I just wrestled in front of my four-year-old for the first time at the Rebellion pay-per-view. It made me realize that I want to wrestle a little bit just for him and my younger daughter, just to give them a memory.My son is only four. Do you remember shit from when you were four your whole life? A wrestling match is a big thing, he might remember that, or have pictures of it. I’ll probably have to wrestle when he’s seven or eight just to make sure he remembers the event. I may have to wrestle for a few more years, sporadically, and give them some lifelong memories.

Marella signed with IMPACT Wrestling back in January of this year. He recently competed at its Rebellion pay-per-view.

