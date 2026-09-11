Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov are teaming up for television again. PWInsider reports that Marella and Oleg Prudius, known to WWE fans as Kozlov, will take part together in The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition.

The CW’s schedule lists the series premiere for Wednesday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The opening episode is titled The Send-Off.

A reunion on Route 66

The former WWE partners will be part of a series built around celebrity teams driving classic cars along Route 66. Ian Ziering hosts the journey, which celebrates the road’s centennial and gives each vehicle a charitable cause to represent.

The show’s official website describes a 2,211-mile trip from the Chicago area to Santa Monica, including a detour through Las Vegas. Its focus is on supporting charities through the journey and its community stops.

The FDNY Foundation previously identified Prudius as one of the drivers for its entry. In its August announcement, the organization said a portion of the rally’s proceeds would support its work.

Sources: PWInsider’s report, The CW’s September 14-20 schedule, the official Road Rally website and the FDNY Foundation’s announcement.