Impact Wrestling has announced that Dirty Dango will challenge Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Title at Under Siege.
Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella was recently attacked, and an investigation into the attack was launched by Dango, who enlisted the help of Hendry. Now Dango has been revealed as Marella’s attacker, as seen in the video below. The social media segment ends with Dango laying Hendry out.
Dango vs. Hendry was announced for the Countdown To Under Siege pre-show.
The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Th Countdown To Under Siege pre-show begins at 7:30pm ET, live and for free on Impact Plus, YouTube and FITE. The main show then begins at 8pm ET, and will air live on FITE, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card, along with related clip:
No DQ Match for the Impact World Title
PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)
Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.
Impact X-Division Title Match
Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
SUBCULTURE (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)
#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way
Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian
Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.
Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King
The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one mystery partner
Countdown To Under Siege Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match
Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)
CASE CLOSED! @DirtyDangoCurty is the one who attacked @milanmiracle! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3JHIjdrKPv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2023
