Santino Marella has made his promised “groundbreaking announcement.”

During the April 3, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT, as advertised, the TNA Director of Authority came out in the iMPACT Zone to make the “groundbreaking announcement,” which ended up being the introduction of a new championship.

Santino Marella tells Steph De Lander and Mance Warner that the TNA Digital Media Championship is being retired, and that the company will be introducing a brand new TNA International Championship to the winner of a tournament at TNA Rebellion 2025.

In honor of the TNA Unbreakable 2005 show from 20 years ago, which featured the much-talked-about AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels three-way match for the TNA X-Division Championship, every match in the TNA International Championship tournament will be a three-way match.

Later in the show, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Steve Maclin is announced for TNA Unbreakable 2025 as the first three-way tournament opening round match. AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan is also announced, as is JDC vs. Eric Young vs. Zachary Wentz.

WHAT?! @milanmiracle is taking back the Digital Media Championship and just announced a tournament to crown the FIRST EVER TNA International Champion at #TNAUnbreakable! @TheSamiCallihan celebrated the news the only way he knows how! Beating the hell out of @ManceWarner with a… pic.twitter.com/7gucTXyddl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

.@milanmiracle lets you in on the FIRST MATCH of the TNA International Championship Tournament at #TNAUnbreakable! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/nP3d7hNLZ5 pic.twitter.com/zpO0EA3Iam — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

.@milanmiracle revealed the second match announced in the TNA International Championship Tournament at #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+ on April 17 from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV is @TheSamiCallihan vs. @DirtyDangoCurty vs. @TheEricYoung! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+:… pic.twitter.com/6WMTLL954K — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

.@milanmiracle just revealed the third match in the TNA International Championship Tournament at #TNAUnbreakable WAS going to be @ZacharyWentz vs. @ManceWarner vs. @AJFrancis410…BUT if Santino doesn't put @TheSamiCallihan in the match, he just might face the consequences!… pic.twitter.com/nQLU27aze6 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025

BREAKING: @AJFrancis410 w/@KCwrestles vs. @ManceWarner w/@stephdelander vs. @TheSamiCallihan is confirmed for the TNA International Championship Tournament at #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+ on April 17 from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV. Be there LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/Ym5NUD2lLv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025