Impact Wrestling Director of Authority Santino Marella will make his in-ring debut for the company at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Santino will team with Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry to take on The Design in six-man action.

The participants for the Hardcore War were also revealed, along with new title matches. Team Dreamer will feature Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, and one more wrestler to be revealed, while Team Bully will feature Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch and Masha Slamovich.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is scheduled for next Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

If James is not cleared to compete, this will be a singles match for the vacant title.

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, TBA) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Masha Slamovich)

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.