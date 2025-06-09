– TNA Wrestling has returns, debuts and surprise crossover appearances from wrestlers in other promotions on a regular basis as of late, and another one is coming soon. At the TNA iMPACT taping held in Tempe, AZ. after the TNA Against All Odds special event, Jake Something made his TNA Wrestling return. Something’s return will be featured on an upcoming episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 8/7c every Thursday on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, with free replays airing on Fridays via the official TNA YouTube channel.

– Santino Marella was named the second-ever TNA All Star prior to the TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event last week in Tempe, AZ. TNA Wrestling released video footage of Tommy Dreamer presenting Santino Marella with the honor in front of the entire locker room, as well as Santino’s reaction.

The second TNA All Star was crowned as we continue our back to back events in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/iAHKFP82Fr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

– TNA President Carlos Silva surfaced on social media on Sunday to comment on the TNA Wrestling returns of The IInspiration duo of Cassie Lee and Jess McKay (formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of The IIconics in WWE), as well as Killer Kelly, at the TNA Against All Odds show. “Welcome back Killer Kelly and The IInspiration,” Silva wrote via X. “The best roster in the business just got even better, and the TNA Knockouts Division has never been stronger. Love it!”

Welcome back Killer Kelly and The IInspiration! The best roster in the business just got even better, and the #TNAKnockouts Division has never been stronger. Love it! #TNA pic.twitter.com/vUd3YjpR9c — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) June 8, 2025

The IInspiration will be in action on #TNAiMPACT for the first time in three years THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay pic.twitter.com/XbyS5IJNTb — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2025

– Tessa Blanchard released her latest YouTube vlog over the weekend. In the 15-minute video, the women’s wrestling star gives fans a backstage tour of TNA Against All Odds at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.