Santos Escobar made his presence felt in a major way Saturday night, returning to the spotlight during AAA’s debut show on Fox.

And he didn’t leave much up for interpretation afterward.

Escobar appeared on the broadcast wearing a mask reminiscent of those worn by his father, Fantasma, as well as the iconic masks he previously used while competing as El Hijo del Fantasma. The moment quickly turned tense when Escobar confronted Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., leaning in to whisper something into Wagner’s ear before launching an attack.

It was a striking visual.

And a deliberate statement.

Following the show, WWE released backstage comments from Escobar, where he addressed his absence and return in blunt fashion.

“What do you want? You want to know something about me now?” Escobar asks in the video. “Six months I was away, not one question.“

“No, it doesn’t work like that. You want to know something about me? Now, it’s on my time.”

The remarks added another layer to an already intriguing comeback, especially given Escobar’s contractual situation over the past several months.

Escobar’s WWE contract expired in early October 2025, briefly making him a free agent. During that time, his profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official website, fueling speculation about his future. However, reports surfaced on October 8 indicating that WWE had re-signed Escobar to a new deal, said to be a “very big money deal with a lot of perks.”

Whatever comes next, Escobar made one thing clear with both his actions and words.

This comeback is happening on his terms.