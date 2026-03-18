A WWE and AAA talent is set to go under the knife following a worsening injury.

Santos Escobar reportedly competed at AAA Rey de Reyes while already dealing with a tricep issue, which ended up being aggravated further during the match.

As a result, he is now scheduled to undergo surgery this Thursday to repair a torn tricep.

That’s a tough break.

The injury originally dates back to Royal Rumble weekend, when Escobar was working an NXT live event match against Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

At the time, the issue was believed to be a standard injury rather than a full tear.

However, things have since escalated, leading to the need for surgery.

There’s currently no word on how long Escobar is expected to be out of action, but tricep injuries typically require a lengthy recovery period.

(H/T: Fightful Select)