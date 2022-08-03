Three matches and a big segment have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 segment.

This week’s NXT 2.0 saw Santos Escobar return to cost Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo their shot against NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers. Legado del Fantasma then reunited with Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Elektra Lopez breaking away from The Family.

Escobar and D’Angelo then agreed for one “final accord” on next week’s show, which looks to be the blow-off to the feud, or possibly the setup to a final match at Heatwave.

A NXT UK-style Rounds Match has also been announced for next week with Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams. Lee challenged Trick to bring his boxing skills, and said he will bring his wrestling skills.

Below is the current line-up for next week, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

* UK-Style Rounds Match: Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

* The “final accord” between Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar

