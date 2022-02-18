NXT star and former cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar recently spoke with Daily DDT about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on what he thinks was his favorite matchup he’s had for the brand. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he thinks his ladder match at Stand & Deliver was his best match in WWE:

It was last year right after Stand & Deliver. That was, in my eyes, the best match I had up until then. Shout-out to Jordan Devlin, amazing talent. Never met him before that day, but as they say, you’ll know someone when you fight them and I have nothing but the best opinion of him.

Believes that match solidified him as a main event player: