Christopher Ruffus of Salvatore Wrestling Promotions is asking for the return of $500 he says he paid to book former WWE wrestler Santos Escobar, now known as Romeo Malverde, for The Big Event NY on November 14. In screenshots Ruffus shared alongside his Facebook statement, the two appear to disagree over what that payment covered and whether it should count toward a March appearance.

Ruffus said he booked Escobar directly in September. He credited Escobar with changing his flight and trying to get to New York for the convention before a flight stoppage left him in Orlando. Matt Boone reported that Escobar was among dozens of advertised guests who missed The Big Event amid the travel disruptions. In a message Ruffus attributed to Escobar, the wrestler expressed disappointment about missing the event and acknowledged that the promoter was dealing with refunds.

The disagreement over the $500 became clearer when Ruffus proposed a new date. In his public statement, Ruffus said he understood the payment to be a deposit toward an appearance that had yet to take place.

“This week he told me that he cannot agree to the previous agreement and now needs more money to reschedule for March. He also informed me that my $500 is now voided and would not be used towards payment if I rebooked him. Originally he wanted more deposit money but settled for the $500.”

An email Ruffus attributed to Escobar gives a different account of the November payment. The sender described the $500 as part of a retainer for reserving that date and told Ruffus he would forgo the remaining $750.

“The rule is 50% as a retainer regardless of the event, you only gave me usd 500 which would leave another $750, I gather you lost more than just my retainer so as I said it before let’s call it a day, you don’t owe me more for this weekends big event.”

The same email described March as a separate booking and proposed a three-hour appearance with half the fee paid in advance and the balance due that day. The full fee is obscured in the screenshot. Ruffus replied that he had spent $400 on merchandise for the signing and gave two options for resolving the deposit.

“I either need the same agreement honored for March or request a refund on my deposit. I didn’t cancel you and I followed the terms.”

A reply signed “JB Bolly/Romeo Malverde” reads, “My attorney will be contacting you today.” The screenshots do not show the full cancellation terms the two agreed to when Ruffus booked the appearance. As of November 19, no refund, replacement booking or other resolution has been publicly confirmed.

Read Salvatore Wrestling Promotions’ statement and the accompanying screenshots.