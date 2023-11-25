Santos Escobar has had a wild couple of weeks in WWE.

After turning on the LWO and taking Rey Mysterio out of action with a savage attack, the former Legado Del Fantasma leader was originally scheduled to square off with Carlito at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

That was until Friday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FS1.

During the show, which emanated from tonight’s PLE host venue at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., Escobar took out Carlito with another savage attack, which led to an additional backstage scuffle with Dragon Lee, who is now his new opponent for tonight’s WWE PLE.

The former WWE NXT Superstar was the subject of Escobar’s interview during the post-show episode of SmackDown Lowdown this week.

“Dragon Lee, you said? Who’s that? I never met the guy,” Escobar told Kayla Braxton. “I thought I had a day off, but come to think of it, tomorrow night at Survivor Series: WarGames, I have an opportunity. You see, Santos always sees areas of opportunity and this is an opportunity for me to show everybody in the WWE Universe the consequences of being against Santos.”

Escobar continued, “You know I’m about family, tradition, heritage, honor, and how fitting that it’s a so-called Luchador that’s coming to teach me a lesson. I love it… I don’t need luck, Kayla. Luck doesn’t work for me.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.