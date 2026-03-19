Santos Escobar is facing an extended absence from the ring.

And he’s already plotting his revenge.

In a new video released via social media by AAA on Wednesday, Escobar appeared while clutching his injured left arm, delivering a tense message directed at El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

The former WWE star made it clear that the injury will keep him sidelined for months.

Escobar didn’t hold back when placing blame, accusing Wagner Jr. of jeopardizing not only his current standing but everything he has built throughout his career.

This isn’t over.

Not even close.

Looking ahead, Escobar promised that his eventual return won’t just be about reclaiming lost ground. He declared his intentions to go after the AAA Latin American Championship.

And he plans to take things even further by targeting Wagner’s mask.

For those who missed it, we reported earlier this week that Santos Escobar aggravated an injury at AAA Rey de Reyes and needed surgery as a result.