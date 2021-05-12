Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray welcomed WWE NXT Star Santos Escobar onto Busted Open Radio.

During it, the former Cruiserweight Champion talked about the leeway he has with his promos in NXT.

“Most definitely and I think — I don’t think this applies to everybody because I’ll say it, I have 20-plus years in the business and they do take that into consideration when they’re asking you, ‘Who are you? What do you want people to know about you?’ And first and foremost, I’m Mexican. I’m just a little ole’ Mexican trying to make it in America, American dream, that’s different. That’s just different from anyone that you’ve mentioned. Another thing is I speak English. You don’t see much people like this here — and of course they ask me, ‘What do you want? What do you wanna do?’ They ask me this before every week and I think that’s very important because that gives me a certain uniqueness and it gives my character, my group, my faction certainly different from anybody else.”