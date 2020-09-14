Below is a new backstage photo of the WWE 205 Live crew together.

Besides Ariya Daivari and a few others, these are the cruiserweights who have been used for most of the recent 205 Live episodes – WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, The Brian Kendrick, Ever-Rise, and announcer Drew Gulak.

Escobar captioned the photo with, “@WWE205Live …CRAZY talented division…. And I am the #Emperor [fist emoji] [Mexican flag emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] #LegadoDelFantasma [skull & crossbones emoji]”

