WWE star and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling topics, including his thoughts on the relaunch of the Latino World Order faction, also known as the LWO.

During his chat, Escobar discussed how he’s wanted to bring back the LWO since he first signed with WWE and even brought the idea when speaking with Triple H. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s wanted to bring the LWO back since the day he signed with WWE:

That was something I wanted since day one. So here’s the thing. I’ve always thought that, as a minority, we have to stay together somehow to present who we are, where we come from, and what we’re about. If we present those three every time we go out there, eventually everyone will know what lucha libre is, who I am, where I come from, and all these rules and regulations and traditions that lucha libre has.

Recalls bringing up the idea to Triple H:

The very first conversation I had with Triple H, and he asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ I told him, ‘Can I bring back the LWO?’ Before I said the letter ‘O,’ he said, ‘No. I want you to be you, and I want people to see you, and not think of anybody else. I want you to think of something. You want a group? We can do a group. But write something down, think about it, give it to me, and we’ll see. So that kind of shot down my initial desire, but Triple H was right. The time wasn’t right, it wouldn’t have been what it is right now. Also, it needed a very important ingredient, an O.G, an original LWO [member], and that’s Rey. So that’s why Legado came about, and it was beautiful. It gave ne the opportunity to do everything I wanted to do. Who I am, where I come from, what I’m about, and that’s what I did every single time I was out there. Every promo, every backstage, every scene, every feud, every rivalry was letting people know that I’m all about lucha libre, that lucha libre is about tradition, heritage, culture, familia. All the values that you have, whether you’re Mexican, Latino, or not, are the values I have. We relate, and that’s how Legado got over, that’s how Santos got really over on NXT. Because everything I say, it’s real.

