Former WWE star Santos Escobar has officially unveiled his new in-ring identity following the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause.

Escobar, whose real name is Jorge Bolly, is now a free agent after being released by WWE as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts in April. Despite signing a new WWE contract in late 2025, his run with the promotion came to an end just a few months later.

On Friday, the former Legado del Fantasma leader revealed that he will now compete under the name Romeo Malverde. To mark the occasion, he released a cinematic video featuring a symbolic funeral for his Santos Escobar character.

While Malverde has yet to announce where he’ll wrestle next, he is scheduled to appear at San Diego Comic-Con today and Saturday as a guest of Healocked Comics and Masked Republic.

Earlier this week, the former WWE star also shared a farewell message directed at WWE executives, telling “Paul and Nick”—Triple H and Nick Khan—to keep watching as he continues making his mark in professional wrestling.

Before and during his WWE career, Malverde competed across NXT, WWE’s main roster, and Lucha Libre AAA. Prior to signing with WWE, he was known to fans as El Hijo del Fantasma.