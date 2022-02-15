NXT star Santos Escobar recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the legendary William Regal and how he feels about working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the interview are below.

How important William Regal was to his career:

Regal, to me, is a very important person. Personally, when I first did my first tryout, my first and only tryout, which was probably 2009-ish. Yeah. He’s the one that spotted me from the moment he saw me. He said, ‘You got it. You got what we need. You got what we want.’ Of course, it was not his job to hire people. His job was just to spot people. Nothing came out of that. But then, as the time progressed, and as I evolved as an athlete, and I kept doing the right moves and checking all the boxes you mentioned before, we always kept in touch.

Says he is in awe that he gets to work with legends like Shawn Michaels and Triple H in NXT: