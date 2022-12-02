WWE star and former NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar recently joined The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics, including how his group Legado Del Fantasma is able to showcase their heritage on a weekly basis on WWE programming. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On being able to showcase their heritage on a weekly basis:

That’s my main superpower. That’s my main superpower, that I’m all Lucha libre. I’m proud of these guys [Cruz and Joaquin] right here; they’re my hermanos. I’m the leader of leaders; I create leaders. You can see right there; that’s what’s happening. Now with Zelina by our side… look, we’re here because we dream, and we dream big. Sure, who doesn’t dream? But we follow up on those dreams, and that’s why we’re here, and that’s why we’re gonna climb all the way to the top, so deal with it.

Says the group has yet to face any obstacles on the main roster:

We haven’t found any obstacles yet. When we do, and I know we will because we’re growing, and everyone wants the proverbial smoke. When we find that, we will overcome that too, because we have a very strong bond. The three of us, and now with [Zelina] by our side, trust me, the time will come when we will be unbeatable.

