During his appearance on The Bump, Santos Escobar spoke on the false perception that American wrestling fans have of Lucha Libre. Here’s what he had to say:

It shocked my dad and my mom. But it’s true, the mask is one of the most important aspects of Lucha Libre culture and tradition. To be fair, I had already lost my mask in Mexico, and once you lose your mask, you’re not supposed to re-mask again.

But what I wanted to do was be El Hijo del Fantasma – this big feature at the Cruiserweight Tournament. It gave me a way to reintroduce Lucha Libre to the WWE Universe because I think they’ve been misled by masked men jumping all over the place; Lucha Libre is not like that. Putting the mask on again, I managed to capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

Lucha Libre 101 is [to] always stay humble, respectful, hungry and willing to learn, that’s rule number one. I know I have this dominant facade, and I know everyone thinks I’m the number one Superstar because I am the number one Superstar. I am the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and no one can touch me. But I also know that I have to stay humble and hungry.