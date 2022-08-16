NXT superstar Santos Escobar spoke with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 launch party, where the former cruiserweight champion discussed the changes made to the NXT brand over the last several months, and how he has felt working with WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has enjoyed the changes in NXT and how it has made him up his game:

“I’m a 22-year young veteran, and I always enjoy competing. The black-and-gold era was an era where I got to compete as well. That’s where I became Cruiserweight Champion, and that’s where I became the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Then things evolved, things changed, as so often happens in our business. I think not just me but also Legado Del Fantasma, we have the opportunity to grow and evolve and change and offer something different and fresh, and vibrant and new. I think when you get that opportunity, you just gotta hold onto it and just run. Get the ball and run. I think that’s what we’ve been doing. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

On working with Shawn Michaels:

“Shawn is the best. It’s very hard to remain professional when you’re in front of Shawn Michaels, or Triple H, or Terry Taylor, or Norman Smiley, or Finlay, or Robbie Brookside. It’s hard to remain professional, but I’ve gotten to learn from them. It’s like learning from the best of the best. It’s like being in Mount Olympus and learning from the gods. So I’ve enjoyed every second of it, and I still enjoy it, and I can’t wait to see what’s coming up.”

