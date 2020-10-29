Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar pay tribute to Rey Mysterio.

Escobar defeated Jake Atlas in a non-title match on tonight’s Halloween Havoc special. Escobar, who wrestled with half of his face painted like the “Day of the Dead” look, paid tribute to Mysterio by sporting a look similar to Rey’s look for his famous WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 match against WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Escobar tweeted about paying homage to Mysterio, and responded to a photo Dominik Mysterio posted of his father’s gear. Rey responded to Escobar’s tribute, congratulated him on tonight’s win, and gave him a show of respect for the tribute.

Below is video from tonight’s non-title match between Escobar and Atlas, along with related posts from Escobar and The Mysterios:

Con respeto y admiración gracias por pavimentar el camino para que hoy yo pueda ser el #EmperadorDeLaLuchaLibre 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/O1Kd16sTev — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020

→ Rey Mysterio en Halloween Havoc 1997.

→ Santos Escobar en Halloween Havoc 2020. Homenaje de @EscobarWWE a la leyenda enmascarada. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/deGQX5Lfuy — Máscarudos (@mascarudos) October 29, 2020

