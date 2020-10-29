Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar pay tribute to Rey Mysterio.
Escobar defeated Jake Atlas in a non-title match on tonight’s Halloween Havoc special. Escobar, who wrestled with half of his face painted like the “Day of the Dead” look, paid tribute to Mysterio by sporting a look similar to Rey’s look for his famous WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 match against WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.
Escobar tweeted about paying homage to Mysterio, and responded to a photo Dominik Mysterio posted of his father’s gear. Rey responded to Escobar’s tribute, congratulated him on tonight’s win, and gave him a show of respect for the tribute.
Below is video from tonight’s non-title match between Escobar and Atlas, along with related posts from Escobar and The Mysterios:
Paying homage to @reymysterio at #HalloweenHavoc 1997 & his Mexican culture, @EscobarWWE picks up a victory over @JakeAtlas_ on #WWENXT! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/fOSwCfDyry
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
Then… Now… @reymysterio gracias! 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7iGknzQ8N6
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
Con respeto y admiración gracias por pavimentar el camino para que hoy yo pueda ser el #EmperadorDeLaLuchaLibre 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/O1Kd16sTev
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
Con respeto para el Rey!!! @@reymysterio 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/n8TdP14krJ pic.twitter.com/jnthkHcsRO
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
→ Rey Mysterio en Halloween Havoc 1997.
→ Santos Escobar en Halloween Havoc 2020.
Homenaje de @EscobarWWE a la leyenda enmascarada. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/deGQX5Lfuy
— Máscarudos (@mascarudos) October 29, 2020
El Día de los Muertos. 🇲🇽💀#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #LegadoDelFantasma @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/941PM2RUtY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/dKOdNXtZSC pic.twitter.com/Xvu5rAhIxs
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
