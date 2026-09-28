Romeo Malverde, formerly known to WWE fans as Santos Escobar, is officially back in the ring.

Malverde returned to action on September 27 at the 5th International Lucha Libre Festival in Ciudad Juarez, teaming with Blue Demon Jr. against Magno and Steven Juarez.

The match marked Malverde’s first since competing for AAA on March 14.

Malverde dealt with significant injury issues around the end of his WWE run, undergoing surgery for a triceps injury in March before requiring a second procedure on his ulnar nerve in April. He was released from WWE that same month and officially became a free agent in July.

Since leaving WWE, Malverde has also introduced the new identity that will define the next chapter of his career.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo earlier this year, the former Santos Escobar explained that the Romeo Malverde persona was created from both his personal experiences and his background.

“Romeo Malverde is a persona that I created based on my recent experiences and my DNA of who I am,” Malverde said. “It’s an underdog. It’s a combination of two names that are important to me. Romeo is a name that I’ve always liked and nowadays, it’s more important to me because I’m an actor. I’m a trained actor and that’s a little wink to that side of me.”

Malverde went on to explain the significance behind the second half of his new ring name and how it represents overcoming adversity.

“But, Malverde, for those who know Malverde, that’s a name that’s heavy,” he continued. “That’s a name that means something. Think of Robin Hood, think of that sort of character. Mainly, he’s an underdog. A person that in the face of adversity, always finds it within himself to advance, to move forward, to grow. I went through a very difficult time, winter nonetheless. Physical difficulties, mental difficulties.”

With Sunday’s appearance, Malverde has now wrestled his first match in more than six months and his first since departing WWE.