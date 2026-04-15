Santos Escobar has shared an unfortunate update regarding his recovery, revealing that his road back to action has hit another setback.

The WWE star, who previously underwent triceps surgery in March, announced via social media that he will now require an additional procedure due to complications involving his ulnar nerve.

The nerve, which plays a key role in arm and finger movement, was reportedly impacted during the initial surgery and now needs corrective work.

As a result, Escobar’s return timeline is expected to be pushed back even further.

It also means he will be unable to take part in WrestleMania week festivities, a development he made clear has been difficult to accept.

That’s a tough break at the worst possible time.

“Hey familia, this is the Emperor of Lucha Libre Santos Escobar with a quick update on WrestleMania week. As you probably already know I went through tricep surgery. There was a minor hiccup on the road with my ulnar nerve, a nerve that runs through my arms so I’m gonna have to go and do surgery again to repair that situation. Kills me not to be there with you this week, but to all of my WWE family, Happy WrestleMania Week!”