Santos Escobar cannot believe he gets to be apart of the Latino World Order.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion discussed the legendary faction’s resurrection on today’s episode of The Bump, where he states that the entire experience is surreal.

That’s the precise word I would utilize, surreal. That’s how it felt. It was a magical night. I’ve been having those pretty frequently lately, magic nights, and that night was special because it was his induction to the Hall of Fame. We were just there to be with him, and when we called us to his locker room, we were just ecstatic. When he told us that it was official and we were forming again the LWO, I couldn’t believe it. Emotions went through the roof. I still had to get ready for the Hall of Fame ceremony, but I want crazy for a minute there. I couldn’t believe it.

Escobar isn’t just ecstatic to have the group back in WWE, but knows how beneficial it will be for latino talent and the representation of latinos everywhere.

I love it. This is a question that some people have asked me, what does it mean to you, the LWO? Is just a re-run of the previous LWO? What do you guys stand for? I told y’all, it’s time, it’s time for the Latinos to rise, everywhere. We are everywhere, and yes, we are paying homage to the previous LWO, of course, and we want to make Eddie of proud. But this is a whole new, different animal. Rey, myself, Legado Del Fantasma, representing all of my Latinos in the world. Worldwide Latino pride, baby. LWO for life. It’s time.

The original LWO was started by the late great Eddie Guerrero in WCW as a spoof of the famous nWo. Esocbar discusses Guerrero’s version of the group and how much he enjoys the newly formed one led by Rey Mysterio.

Of course, Eddie. But if you remember, there was a lot of members there, important members of the Lucha Libre tradition. Damian 666, Hector Garza, who to me personally is a very important individual, may he rest in peace. He helped me a lot. We traveled together, he taught me a lot of things. We were champions together in Mexico. So to be a part of this reincarnation, reformation, regrouping of the LWO, it’s very important to me me because I get to carry on what they did and I get to put my own sauce and my own salt and pepper on it. I love that.

