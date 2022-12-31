Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) is looking to expand in 2023 after being called up to the main roster earlier this year and having Vega replace Elektra Lopez.

In a WWE digital exclusive, Escobar shared hints for 2023 plans as he said their perfect enterprise will not only continue to thrive in 2023, but expand.

Escobar last wrestled on the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, losing to Ricochet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.