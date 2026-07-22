Former WWE Superstar Hijo del Fantasma has shared a final message directed at Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan as his WWE non-compete clause nears its end.

The former Santos Escobar was part of WWE from 2019 until his release in April 2026. His final match for the company came at WWE’s Rey de Reyes event in partnership with AAA. His departure was confirmed shortly after he suffered an injury while competing in AAA.

With only a couple of days remaining on his reported 90-day non-compete clause, Hijo del Fantasma took to social media to reflect on his WWE run while sending a pointed message to Levesque and Khan.

“2 days: WWE. I gave everything and that’s what was taken—no regrets. Grateful for the people, the places, and the circumstances I was placed in. I will continue to grow my legend and my mark on the industry. Watch me, Paul and Nick.”

Escobar was reportedly released on April 24, meaning his non-compete period is expected to expire within the next two days, clearing the way for the former WWE star to begin the next chapter of his career.