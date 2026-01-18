Santos Escobar made an immediate statement in his surprise return to AAA, appearing at the January 17 AAA on FOX Latin America premiere in dramatic fashion. Wearing the iconic mask of his father, El Fantasma, Escobar confronted AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., flooring him before lifting the title and revealing his identity to the crowd.

The moment matters because it firmly re-establishes Escobar as a major player in the AAA landscape, blending legacy, spectacle, and star power in one segment. Despite his WWE contract expiring in October and being quickly renewed, Escobar has now shown he can move fluidly between promotions, something that aligns with WWE’s evolving partnership approach with AAA and other international companies.

Looking ahead, Escobar’s return opens the door for a high-profile AAA title program and potentially more crossover appearances following his last AAA match at Worlds Collide 2025. Given his deep history in the promotion from 2013 to 2019, this doesn’t feel like a cameo, it feels like the start of something bigger.

