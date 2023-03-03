Santos Escobar is still riding the high of trading masks with Rey Mysterio.

The Legado Del Fantasma leader spoke about the lucha-libre legend during his recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, where he reflected on the moment they had together from an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago. Check out why Escobar thinks the moment will live on forever in the highlights below.

Thinks trading masks with Rey Mysterio will be a moment that will be remembered forever in WWE history:

That was one of those moments that will be there forever, that anyone can reference that moment (exchanging masks with Rey Mysterio). 20 years from now, people will look back and reference that specific moment. It’s one of those moments that you don’t even realize how big or important it is until afterwards.

Compares the situation to Halloween Havoc when Mysterio wrestled Eddie Guerrero in a classic match:

Say Halloween Havoc with Eddie Guerrero, they didn’t know it was that special. They knew it was a good match. But look back 20 years after the fact when I wore Rey Mysterio’s gear from Halloween Havoc on NXT, then you can look back and say, wow, that was an important moment. 20 years from now, who knows what’s gonna happen? I think that’s an iconic moment if I may say so.

Konnan recently praised the segment between Mysterio and Escobar on the latest edition of his podcast. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)