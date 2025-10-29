WWE fans were buzzing with speculation about the possible return of Santos Escobar during Monday night’s episode of RAW in Anaheim, California.

While the recently re-signed star didn’t make an on-screen appearance, Pwinsider is reporting that Escobar was indeed backstage at the show, confirming earlier reports that he had been spotted arriving at the Honda Center ahead of the broadcast.

Escobar’s presence marks the first time he’s been seen around a WWE production since his contract briefly expired earlier this month. His previous deal officially ran out on October 7, though sources indicate that the former Legado Del Fantasma leader wasted little time putting pen to paper on a new agreement with the company just a day later.

The last time fans saw Escobar compete inside a WWE ring was back in June, when he joined forces with his Legado Del Fantasma stablemates at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide: Los Angeles. The group picked up a decisive victory on that card, highlighting Escobar’s continued popularity and presence as one of the brand’s standout Latino stars.

There’s no official word yet on when Escobar will make his televised return, but with his new deal finalized and reports of him being backstage at RAW, it appears to be only a matter of time before the self-proclaimed “Emperor of Lucha Libre” steps back into the spotlight.