Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name

WWE Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders and his wife, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

As seen above, Erik and Sarah posted a new video to their “Wild and Free TV” YouTube channel to reveal the gender of their baby that was announced a few months ago.

Erik confirmed that the baby boy will be named after him – Raymond Cash Rowe. He noted that he was named after his father, who was named after his father. They’ve been referring to the baby as “Baby Cash” because Erik has been called Raymond Jr. for most of his life.

Logan said she couldn’t think of a better name for her son, than to be named after the best man she knows.

Logan was released from WWE back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

