Pro-wrestling star Sarah Logan recently submitted a written piece for Substack Page, where the former Riott Squad member spoke about her return at the last month’s Royal Rumble matchup, and how she got to reunite with Liv Morgan in the middle of the match. Highlights are below.

Recalls the moment she received a phone call to appear in the Royal Rumble:

“The moment I received the phone call that I would be an entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble my whole body became warm. It had been so long since I wrestled that a sliver of doubt came creeping in, accompanied with excitement, and relief. I was doubtful that my body was the same and would preform like I needed it to. I was excited that I was going to be in front of the crowd again. And I was relieved that I seemed to still be relevant in the world of wrestling. So many emotions to be feeling in the aisle of your local butcher shop, while your husband is looking at you with a confused smile on his face and a baby trying to physically fight him in his arms. I was wanted and I was needed. And that felt good.”

Talks experience arriving in St. Louis:

“I won’t bore you with all the travel talk because traveling with a toddler is an article all on its own. Instead I’ll jump ahead to when I got to the building. I walked in like I owned the joint and started talking trash to everyone one I met. Typical Sarah Rowe stuff. Call it a coping mechanism or affection though aggression but I am, or was, the bully of the WWE. But I must stress that I’m a bully in a fun and loving way. I’m mean, but I mean well if that makes sense. This personality trait of mine isn’t quite fulfilled when I’m just bullying around cows and chickens. They are kinda the worst. They never get my jokes and they poop on everything. But I digress. Saying hello to everyone was an absolute pleasure. They were so happy to see me and even happier to see the star of the show, Cash Boy!!”

Getting to reunite with Liv Morgan mid-match:

“Looking down at the damage I had happily done the red left my eyes and it dawned on me the reason I came in swinging in the first place, Liv Morgan. I turn around and we made eye contact and it was like seeing her for the very first time. She was beaten down and bruised but she still smiled when she saw me. She was weak and tired but she slowly stood to meet me. I could feel tears welling up in my eyes as I made my first step towards her. I hadn’t seen her in so long, but a friendship like ours doesn’t need reunions.”