 Sarah Logan Makes Announcement on Her Pro Wrestling Career

Sarah Logan Makes Announcement on Her Pro Wrestling Career

19 comments

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan announced on Instagram this week that she has stepped away from pro wrestling.

Logan was released from WWE back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Her husband Erik is still employed and is on the RAW roster.

You can see Logan’s full IG post below:

A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.

My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.

My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy