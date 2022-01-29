According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE star Sarah Rowe (Logan) is in town for the WWE Royal Rumble.

The report does specify that she is in town in affiliation with WWE, but there is no indication if it’s regarding a spot in the women’s Royal Rumble matchup, or if she is in town for morale support.

Logan was one of the many talents released back in April of 2020 as the company was “forced” to make massive budget cuts due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She is best known for her run with the Riott Squad, and has competed in the Mae Young Classic, the Elimination Chamber, and the WrestleMania 35 Battle Royale. She announced in June of 2020 that she would be stepping away from wrestling.

Logan is married to Raymond Rowe, better known as Erik from the Viking Raiders. The two welcomed a child in February 2021.

