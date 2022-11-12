Sarah Logan has returned to WWE with The Viking Raiders – her husband Erik, and Ivar.

WWE began airing “Valhalla Awaits” vignettes for Logan and The Viking Raiders a few weeks back on SmackDown. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma come to the ring for a singles match between Zelina Vega and Briana “B-Fab” Brandy. However, before the match could begin, the red lights covered the arena and a woman’s voice announced “Valhalla Is Here” to the crowd.

Logan appeared on the stage, wearing a Viking headdress, while Erik and Ivar immediately attacked Legado del Fantasma at ringside, then rushed the ring to attack Hit Row. The Vikings destroyed Hit Row as Logan appeared at ringside to drop B-Fab. Logan then stared Vega down but she escaped through the crowd. Erik and Ivar continued to destroy Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma as they launched Wilde into the barrier, then double teamed Adonis in the ring with a knee and a top rope splash.

Dolla tried to fight The Vikings off but they beat him down, then put him back down with the Ragnarok double powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Logan brought B-Fab into the ring, and Cole finally recognized her. B-Fab tried to attack Logan but Logan dropped her with a headbutt. The segment ended with Erik, Ivar and Logan posing in the middle of the ring under the red lights.

Erik and Ivar have been away from the storylines since defeating The New Day on the September 2 SmackDown, which was taped on August 26. Erik reportedly suffered a foot injury during that match, and it was later announced that he would be on the shelf for an indefinite period of time. The Viking Raiders were in the middle of a new push on the blue brand with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H running creative. They were reintroduced as heels back in June, not long before Triple H started calling the shots.

Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders. She was released in 2020 along with other budget cuts, and then she and Erik welcomed their first child in February 2021, a son named Raymond Cash Rowe. Logan announced in June 2020 that she was stepping away from pro wrestling for the foreseeable future. She made a surprise appearance as the 25th entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but lasted less than 45 seconds before being eliminated by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Logan made a low-key appearance on the August 19 SmackDown episode earlier this year, in a Viking Funeral segment for The New Day. Besides The Rumble earlier this year, Logan’s last WWE match came on the April 13, 2020 RAW episode, which was a loss to Shayna Baszler via referee stoppage. She has wrestled only once twice leaving WWE – she picked up a win over Amber O’Neal at the May 13 Control Your Narrative event in Cleveland, and then defeated O’Neal again the next night at the CYN show in Detroit.

It was noted on commentary that The Viking Raiders are back to compete in the strong blue brand tag team division. It looks like Logan will be competing in the women’s division.

Below are several shots of tonight’s big return from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana:

Sarah Logan is with the Viking Raiders! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0EwtGkRoSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 12, 2022

The Viking Raiders are back#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/27jJUaBFnT — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.