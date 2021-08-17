Former WWE star Sarah Rowe (fka Sarah Logan) is working on a new children’s book.

Rowe, who is married to WWE’s Erik of The Viking Raiders, recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her “Oral Sessions” podcast and revealed what she’s been working on since stepping away from WWE in June 2020. Sarah and Erik welcomed their first child, a son named Raymond Cash, on February 9 of this year.

“It’s been crazy,” Sarah said. “We have a fully functioning farm now. We have six cows – about to be seven any day now. One of our cows is about to calf. We have a full agriculture farm. We have chickens. We have a full commercial gym that just me and Ray [Erik] use. I’ve had a child. I’ve written a children’s book. [Our] YouTube channel is awesome and going. I don’t think I forgot anything [she chuckles].”

Rowe talked more about the book after Paquette wanted to know further details and how far along she is.

“So, I thought of this book when I was trying to put my son to sleep. It’s about a left-handed kid in a right-handed kid’s world,” Rowe said. “He’s the only left-handed kid in his class. He’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m so special. I can write with my left hand, and nobody else does. Look at how special and awesome I am.’ No one really acknowledges him that he’s super special. So, he gets so embarrassed that he storms out of class, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to show the world I’m special.’

“So, he starts doing these things that are kind of… I don’t know if anyone has ever seen South Park, like Professor Chaos, he does things that are evil villainess, but no one notices because they’re so small. So, it’s a book series of him doing things as a supervillain to make the world left-handed because he feels like he should be more special when the moral of the story is: you’re special just in yourself. Like, you don’t have to act out to be special…It’s kind of ready to go.”

Rowe is currently talking with multiple publishers about the book.

