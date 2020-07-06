Sarah Logan Reveals That She Is Pregnant

Former WWE star Sarah Logan revealed earlier this morning that she and Viking Raider Erik (Raymond Rowe) are expecting a baby. Logan had teased a major announcement yesterday on Instagram, and recently stated that she would be stepping away from the pro-wrestling industry. Check out the video below.

Erik also took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He writes, “Sarah is pregnant!!!!! I’m gonna be a father!!!!”

Logan was released from WWE back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. Congratulations to the happy couple.