Sarah Logan Reveals That She Is Pregnant

Former WWE star Sarah Logan revealed earlier this morning that she and Viking Raider Erik (Raymond Rowe) are expecting a baby. Logan had teased a major announcement yesterday on Instagram, and recently stated that she would be stepping away from the pro-wrestling industry. Check out the video below.
Erik also took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He writes, “Sarah is pregnant!!!!! I’m gonna be a father!!!!”
Sarah is pregnant!!!!! I’m gonna be a father!!!! #thewildandfreetv @SarahRowe @WildAndFreeTV #teamrowe #rowesborg pic.twitter.com/QUjXaMpM9u
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) July 6, 2020
Logan was released from WWE back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. Congratulations to the happy couple.
