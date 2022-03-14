Pro-wrestling star Sarah Logan recently participated in a signing with East Coast Auctions, which saw the former Riott Squad member discuss a potential return to the industry. Logan did return to WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble event, but only for a one-off spot. Highlights can be found below.

Says she does plan to wrestle again:

“I am planning on wrestling again, one day, but I think I need to sleep more than two hours throughout the night. That’s up to Cash when I wrestle again.”

Whether she will return as a full-time competitor:

“Full-time? I’m not sure. I really like my farm and life right now. Part-time wrestling, one or two shows here and there? Probably, I don’t know though. Who knows.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)