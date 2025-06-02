It looks like another round of WWE releases is upon us, even if it isn’t nearly as many names as those included in the big talent cuts that took place last month.
In addition to R-Truth and Carlito parting ways with WWE when their respective contracts expire in the near future, it appears that another main roster Superstar is exiting the promotion.
Sarah Rowe, formerly known as Valhalla, the manager of The Viking Raiders prior to their transition to The War Raiders, announced her WWE departure in a statement released via social media.
She stated the following in a statement shared on her official Instagram page:
Dear wrestling,
I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there. I truly take no offense to this, my career as it was is getting usurped by my vocation and it’s all on a Divine timeline that I I trust deeply.
I’ll definitely miss you but know I’ll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I’ve made along the way. I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate. I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling. I’m more of a clean break kinda girl and the other calls to me will be taking my full attention. With all my love, Sarah.