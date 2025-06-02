It looks like another round of WWE releases is upon us, even if it isn’t nearly as many names as those included in the big talent cuts that took place last month.

In addition to R-Truth and Carlito parting ways with WWE when their respective contracts expire in the near future, it appears that another main roster Superstar is exiting the promotion.

Sarah Rowe, formerly known as Valhalla, the manager of The Viking Raiders prior to their transition to The War Raiders, announced her WWE departure in a statement released via social media.

She stated the following in a statement shared on her official Instagram page: