Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful recently conducted an interview with WWE’s Sara Schreiber, who spoke about a number of different topics, including who her favorite superstar is to work with in the company, and how much respect she has for their intense level of performing. Highlights can be found below.

Says she has a lot of respect for WWE superstars:

“Yeah. No, I grew up in theater. I grew up doing stuff on TV. That’s what I came from was performance background. I love the live aspect of it. I love the superstars doing what they do best and I’ll do what I do best. But for me, I look at them—they’re athletes and performers and they’re so overwhelmingly impressive. We talk about when we’re on the road there is no off-season and if I talk about my back, ‘Oh, we’ve on the plane, my back hurts,’ no, no, no, no. I’m not allowed to say that. Because what they do in the ring is what it’s all about.”

Names Kevin Owens as her favorite WWE star to work with:

“Kevin Owens. C’mon. But that’s the stuff I live for. So you think you’ll go in for something with a digital exclusive—they just want to play. They’re playing. It’s just awesome. You want to push it a little. That’s what makes it exciting for all of us. It makes it fun. Live is live, baby. Live is live. No. We’re working. We got a TV show going. You gotta keep it moving. Then there’s just pure, honest moments. Isn’t that what live performance is all about? The honesty.”

Talks the live-performance aspect of WWE:

“I’ll be honest with you—the more jazz hands is usually the better. No. It’s live performance. Working with a live audience. I always say—it’s one of my go-to’s coming from sports entertainment and live theater— is, ‘It’s Gladiator and Shakespeare in one.’ It’s what they do. It absolutely is. We want to boo the bad guy, wanna cheer on the good guy. Its basic human needs that we love and we enjoy. Live performance is live performance. You just have to go with it.”