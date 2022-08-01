WWE’s Sarah Schreiber recently spoke to Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are a few notes:

* She talked about being comfortable on TV and said growing up in theater and being able to do things on TV before WWE made it second nature for her

* Schreiber said she was a little surprised she was able to keep her real name on WWE TV, and said most people just assume it’s her stage name at this point

* She cited Kevin Owens as one of her favorite people to work with, and someone who is able to break her on camera, along with Becky Lynch. She embraces the live aspect of pro wrestling

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.