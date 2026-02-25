Another former WWE Superstar has officially closed the book on her in-ring career.

Former WWE talent Sarah Rowe, known to fans as Sarah Logan and later Valhalla alongside The Viking Raiders in WWE, has confirmed she is done with professional wrestling.

Rowe, who was part of the company from 2014 to 2020 and again from 2022 until 2025, revealed on the Wise Traditions podcast that she has fully transitioned into life as a homesteader and mother.

Reflecting on how it all began, Rowe admitted she didn’t exactly ease into the lifestyle change.

“Very carefully. No, actually, I just dove right in, not carefully at all. So, when COVID happened, they let go like 150 wrestlers. I was one of those wrestlers at the time that got let go. So, my husband was still hired. I got let go. So, we were like, let’s have a baby and let’s see about like, I always wanted to grow my own food. I come from a family of farmers that used to like rent land to farm on, but they were very much like traditional agriculture farming, like every corn fed, red Angus, all the stuff. And so, I knew I wanted to get back to that, but I wanted to do it differently because I know what I know.”

That unexpected release proved to be the catalyst for a completely new direction in life.

Rowe explained that she immediately began exploring the idea of starting a farm on their property.

“And when the day I got fired, I started looking into starting a farm here because we had the land. We bought a place with like 20 acres of agricultural fields.”

What started with corn quickly expanded. According to Rowe, the farm grew to include hay, cows, and even highland cows as she and her family leaned fully into the lifestyle.

The 32-year-old also opened up about how long she had been thinking about life beyond wrestling. While on the road, the idea of becoming both a farmer and a mother seemed almost idyllic.

“Okay, so when I was on the road, and I thought about becoming a mother and becoming a farmer, you’re like, wow, that sounds so peaceful. Like, what if I never want to come back to wrestling? What if I just want to stay at the farm? And like, once that happened and once I, because I got fired, had a baby, got re-hired, and so got re-hired, and then I just left the company permanently. My contract just expired on the 5th, and I’m not renewing it,” Rowe added.

That officially sealed her departure.

Still, the transition wasn’t without its challenges. After years of the fast-paced wrestling lifestyle, adjusting to peace proved more difficult than expected.

“So I, when at first I was like, I don’t want to come back to wrestling. Maybe I just want to start a homestead and be a farmer and a mother. And once that happened, my body wasn’t used to that peace. And I like, I was like scared of it. And I didn’t ever, I never felt like I was doing enough.”

Rowe also discussed the differences between her upbringing and that of her husband, noting how their perspectives on family roles varied. Coming from a household with two working parents and different struggles, she had to adjust to a new rhythm of life centered around home and land.

Ultimately, she confirmed that her in-ring chapter is now officially over.

“Obviously, I left wrestling to solely focus on those things. And I really just try to cultivate an environment where everything that lives on my farm is nourished and taken care of from life to death.”

With her contract expired and no plans to return, Rowe has fully stepped away from pro wrestling to focus on faith, family, and farming.