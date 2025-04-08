Saraya parted ways with AEW just a couple of weeks ago, and almost immediately rumors began circulating about a return to WWE as Paige.

During a recent interview, Saraya spoke with Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone and noted that she has not had any discussions with WWE since parting ways with AEW.

Not yet, anyways.

“That’s something that with this year, I kind of want to get all my business and stuff, deals out the way, like under my name and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “Because I’m not — people think I’m going back to WWE or whatever, because there’s this huge rumor mill happening right now. But I haven’t spoken to them. At least not right now, I haven’t spoken to them.”

While she wants to get her outside business ventures in order before considering a jump back into the world of pro wrestling via her old stomping grounds in WWE, the women’s wrestling star noted that she feels WWE is more open to talent having outside ventures these days compared to the past.

“I’m also focusing on my podcast, acting, all that kind of fun stuff too,” she said. “I wouldn’t want it to affect my brand. And I feel like WWE now is being more open and receptive to people doing outside stuff. They are much more comfortable with that and are much more accepting of that. I feel like, if I ever did go back, I feel like they would be understanding at this point and kind of let me do my thing.”

Saraya is currently on her “Saraya: Hell In Boots” tour, which coincidentally enough, includes a stop in Las Vegas, NV. on April 17, which is the same weekend and location that WWE will be hosting their WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event.