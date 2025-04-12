During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” Saraya commented on her match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 and expressed her belief that Baker carried her in that match. She said,

“You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn’t really done enough training in my opinion, like Britt had to carry me big time. I was nervous, my wind wasn’t perfect yet. That’s one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure, maybe we can run it back one more time. Without Britt — I’m just so thankful for her because she was patient with me, she helped me, she talked to me throughout the whole thing. I felt like a deer in headlights.”

On tonight’s episode of AEW Saturday Collision, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will appear and speak ahead of her semifinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, where she’ll face the winner of Athena vs. Harley Cameron. AEW announced the segment on social media.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will address the Women’s Owen Hart Cup competitors, with the tournament winner set to challenge her — if she remains champion—at AEW All In: Texas.

You can check out the updated lineup or tonight’s edition of AEW Collision below:

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

Fans will hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).

Fans will hear from Mercedes Mone.

Toni Storm addresses the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Megan Bayne in action.

