Where has Saraya been for the past several weeks?

While on the red carpet for the American Reality TV Awards, the women’s wrestling star addressed her absence from the scene on AEW programming.

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again,” she told The Buzz. “I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back.”

She added, “I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”

