The All Elite Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling crossovers continue.

At the Rev Pro U.K. 12-Year Anniversary special event on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Saraya made a surprise appearance.

Initially appearing in the ring in a mask, the AEW women’s star took the mask off to unveil her identity in the special moment from the 8/24 show at Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Saraya joins MJF and Will Ospreay in appearing for RevPro U.K., as MJF defended his AEW American Championship against Michael Oku at the RevPro: Summer Sizzler 2024 event on August 11 at York Hall in London.

Ospreay would make a surprise appearance at the 8/11 show to run off MJF before he could hit Oku’s wife with a Tiger Driver ’91.

Check out video footage of Saraya’s surprise appearance at the RevPro 12-Year Anniversary show from London on August 24 via the X video embedded below.