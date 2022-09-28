AEW has pulled Saraya from a weekend convention appearance.

Saraya was scheduled to appear at the Monster Mania Convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland this coming Sunday, but the convention announced today that promoter Heroes Hideout informed them that the appearance has been nixed due to new AEW commitments.

“We’ve just been informed by Heroes Hideout that @Saraya appearance has to be canceled due to new commitments required by AEW. Sorry to disappoint anyone but this is completely out of our control. We hope to reschedule her possibly in the future,” they wrote.

There’s no word yet on what Saraya is doing for AEW this weekend, but we will keep you updated.

As of now, Heroes Hideout still has Saraya booked for Legends of the Ring on Saturday, Showcase of Legends on October 22, the Rhode Island Comic Con on November 5, the Big Event on November 12, and one more East Coast convention location to be announced.

Saraya is scheduled to address the crowd on tonight’s live AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia. You can click here for a new report on her AEW future and contract.

