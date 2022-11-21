During the September 28th edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya cut her first AEW in-ring promo and noted that she now has a boss that listens to her. Many thought she was taking a dig at WWE.

Saraya, speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, gave further context to the line:

“I wish I didn’t even say ‘The Boss’ thing. I feel like they got confused with Triple H, and Triple H has always been a fantastic boss to me. “Like I really enjoyed my time in ‘NXT,’ I always had the best matches at ‘NXT,’ too. I had so much fun there, and he always did listen to me. So I feel like people got a little confused with that And I was just trying to do character stuff. It wasn’t anything personal, you know? “People already know, when I do interviews, I talk nothing but positivity about WWE and my time there, and I have nothing against them.”

