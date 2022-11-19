Tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will feature the in-ring return of Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, who has not wrestled a match since 2017 after going down with a neck injury that forced the multi-time women’s champion to retire from the sport.

However, fate has given Saraya another chance, one that she is widely aware of. In fact…she has taken to Twitter to comment on the fact that tonight’s show is taking place roughly five years after she returned in WWE back in 2017. She writes:

I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow. @AEW

I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow 🥹 @AEW — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 19, 2022

AEW star Danhausen is expected to be the mystery partner for the Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero in their tag team showdown against The Factory. The Very Evil One teased a darker side for his match tonight on Twitter. He writes, “Say the word and I will tear the flesh from those who harm you. #AEWFullGear.”