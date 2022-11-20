AEW superstar Saraya took to Twitter to comment on her victory over Britt Baker at this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view, her first matchup since 2017. The former multi-time women’s champion writes, “Shaking the ring rust off. But after 5 years man.. It felt so good to be back.”

Also returning to the ring at Full Gear was The Elite, their first match since this past September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Shockingly…the first-ever trios champions were unable to recapture the gold from the Death Triangle. Omega took to Twitter to comment on the return and the loss, where the Cleaner writes, “The loss hurts but it’s great to be back. Years of watching #supernatural before #aewdynamite and memories of listening to music with my dad (and the singalong with the fans) made this one of my favorite entrances. Thank you @KansasBand #AEWFullGear.”